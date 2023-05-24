“Tuna Casserole Recipe for Weekly Meal Plan on a Budget from Target Dollar Spot”: Target Dollar Spot + Weekly Meal Plan + Tuna Casserole Recipe

Heading 1: Tuna Casserole Recipe

Are you looking for a quick and easy meal to make for dinner? Try out this delicious tuna casserole recipe! It only takes a few simple ingredients to make and is perfect for busy weeknights.

Ingredients:

– 1 can of tuna

– 1 can of cream of mushroom soup

– 1/2 cup of milk

– 1/2 cup of frozen peas

– 1/2 cup of grated cheddar cheese

– 2 cups of cooked egg noodles

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F.

2. Drain the can of tuna and mix it in a large bowl with the cream of mushroom soup and milk.

3. Add in the frozen peas and grated cheddar cheese, and mix everything together.

4. Add in the cooked egg noodles and mix until everything is well combined.

5. Pour the mixture into a casserole dish and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Heading 2: Weekly Meal Plan

Meal planning can be a great way to save time and money while ensuring that you eat healthy, delicious meals throughout the week. Here is a sample meal plan that includes the tuna casserole recipe:

Monday:

– Breakfast: Greek yogurt with mixed berries and granola

– Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich with baby carrots and hummus

– Dinner: Tuna casserole with a side salad

Tuesday:

– Breakfast: Avocado toast with a boiled egg

– Lunch: Leftover tuna casserole

– Dinner: Grilled chicken with roasted vegetables

Wednesday:

– Breakfast: Oatmeal with banana and almond butter

– Lunch: Quinoa and vegetable stir-fry

– Dinner: Taco salad with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and salsa

Thursday:

– Breakfast: Smoothie bowl with spinach, banana, and peanut butter

– Lunch: Chicken Caesar salad

– Dinner: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread

Friday:

– Breakfast: Whole wheat toast with avocado and scrambled eggs

– Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup

– Dinner: Baked salmon with roasted sweet potatoes and asparagus

Saturday:

– Breakfast: Pancakes with mixed berries and maple syrup

– Lunch: Turkey and avocado wrap with sweet potato fries

– Dinner: Homemade pizza with your favorite toppings

Sunday:

– Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with granola and mixed berries

– Lunch: Leftover pizza

– Dinner: Slow cooker pot roast with carrots and potatoes

Heading 3: Target Dollar Spot

Looking for affordable home decor and accessories? Check out the Target Dollar Spot! This section of the store features a variety of items for $1-$5, including seasonal decorations, stationary, kitchenware, and more.

Some current Dollar Spot finds include:

– Fall-themed candles and home decor

– Halloween party supplies

– Cozy blankets and throw pillows

– Journals and planners

– Kitchen gadgets like measuring cups and spatulas

Head to your local Target to see what treasures you can find in the Dollar Spot. With new items added regularly, there’s always something new to discover!

HTML Code:

Tuna Casserole Recipe

Are you looking for a quick and easy meal to make for dinner? Try out this delicious tuna casserole recipe! It only takes a few simple ingredients to make and is perfect for busy weeknights.

Ingredients:

1 can of tuna

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup of frozen peas

1/2 cup of grated cheddar cheese

2 cups of cooked egg noodles

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Drain the can of tuna and mix it in a large bowl with the cream of mushroom soup and milk. Add in the frozen peas and grated cheddar cheese, and mix everything together. Add in the cooked egg noodles and mix until everything is well combined. Pour the mixture into a casserole dish and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Weekly Meal Plan

Meal planning can be a great way to save time and money while ensuring that you eat healthy, delicious meals throughout the week. Here is a sample meal plan that includes the tuna casserole recipe:

Monday – Breakfast: Greek yogurt with mixed berries and granola

– Lunch: Turkey and cheese sandwich with baby carrots and hummus

– Dinner: Tuna casserole with a side salad Tuesday – Breakfast: Avocado toast with a boiled egg

– Lunch: Leftover tuna casserole

– Dinner: Grilled chicken with roasted vegetables Wednesday – Breakfast: Oatmeal with banana and almond butter

– Lunch: Quinoa and vegetable stir-fry

– Dinner: Taco salad with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and salsa Thursday – Breakfast: Smoothie bowl with spinach, banana, and peanut butter

– Lunch: Chicken Caesar salad

– Dinner: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread Friday – Breakfast: Whole wheat toast with avocado and scrambled eggs

– Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup

– Dinner: Baked salmon with roasted sweet potatoes and asparagus Saturday – Breakfast: Pancakes with mixed berries and maple syrup

– Lunch: Turkey and avocado wrap with sweet potato fries

– Dinner: Homemade pizza with your favorite toppings Sunday – Breakfast: Yogurt parfait with granola and mixed berries

– Lunch: Leftover pizza

– Dinner: Slow cooker pot roast with carrots and potatoes

Target Dollar Spot

Looking for affordable home decor and accessories? Check out the Target Dollar Spot! This section of the store features a variety of items for $1-$5, including seasonal decorations, stationary, kitchenware, and more.

Some current Dollar Spot finds include:

Fall-themed candles and home decor

Halloween party supplies

Cozy blankets and throw pillows

Journals and planners

Kitchen gadgets like measuring cups and spatulas

Head to your local Target to see what treasures you can find in the Dollar Spot. With new items added regularly, there’s always something new to discover!

Affordable Meal Planning Quick and Easy Casserole Recipes Budget-Friendly Grocery Shopping Target Dollar Spot Finds for Kitchen Organization Healthy Meal Prep Ideas for the Week

News Source : Crystal Lopez

Source Link :Tuna Casserole Recipe + Weekly Meal Plan + Target Dollar Spot/