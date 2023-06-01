“Tuna Macaroni Salad Recipe”: The Ultimate Macaroni Salad Recipe: Tuna Edition

Tuna Macaroni Salad – The Best Macaroni Salad Recipe

Macaroni salad is a classic American dish that is perfect for picnics, potlucks, and BBQs. It is a versatile dish that can be made with different ingredients and flavors. One of the most popular variations is the tuna macaroni salad. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients.

Ingredients

1 pound elbow macaroni

2 cans of tuna, drained

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook until tender, about 8-10 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, white vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Add the cooked macaroni, tuna, celery, red onion, and green bell pepper to the bowl with the dressing. Mix well to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Before serving, give the salad a quick stir to make sure everything is well combined.

Variations

This tuna macaroni salad recipe can be easily customized to suit your taste. Here are some variations:

Add chopped hard-boiled eggs for extra protein.

Use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise for a healthier option.

Add chopped pickles or pickle relish for a tangy flavor.

Use different types of pasta, such as rotini or penne.

Replace tuna with cooked chicken or shrimp.

Add chopped herbs, such as parsley or dill, for freshness.

Tips

Here are some tips to make the best tuna macaroni salad:

Make sure to rinse the cooked macaroni under cold water to stop the cooking process and prevent it from becoming mushy.

Use high-quality tuna for the best flavor. You can use canned or fresh tuna, depending on your preference.

Chop the vegetables into small, bite-sized pieces for easy eating.

Refrigerate the salad for at least 2 hours before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.

Store any leftover salad in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion

Tuna macaroni salad is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is customizable and can be adapted to suit your taste. Make sure to follow the tips for the best results. Serve this salad at your next picnic, potluck, or BBQ and watch it disappear in no time!

