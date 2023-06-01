“Tuna steak recipe”: Choosing the Perfect Tuna Steak Recipe for Your Taste Buds

Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Easy Marinade

For nights when you don’t want to spend more time cooking than absolutely necessary, this grilled pork tenderloin recipe is the answer. Finished with a tangy-sweet sauce made from the leftover marinade, it boasts a quick cook time and is easy enough to scale up if you’re having a crowd over for dinner.

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

Instructions:

In a large resealable plastic bag, mix together the soy sauce, honey, vegetable oil, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger. Add the pork tenderloin and seal the bag, pressing out as much air as possible. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or up to 8 hours. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove the pork tenderloin from the marinade and discard the marinade. Grill the pork tenderloin for 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Let the pork tenderloin rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Mix together the leftover marinade and 1/4 cup of water in a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Serve the pork tenderloin with the sauce on the side.

Notes:

Pork tenderloin can often be found on sale at the grocery store, making it an affordable protein option. If you’re feeding a larger crowd, simply double the marinade recipe and use two pork tenderloins. Leftovers can be sliced and used in sandwiches or salads throughout the week.

If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the pork tenderloin in a 400°F oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F.

Conclusion:

This grilled pork tenderloin with easy marinade is a simple and delicious meal that can be made on a busy weeknight or for a gathering of friends and family. The combination of soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger creates a flavorful and juicy pork tenderloin that is sure to be a hit with everyone at the table. Plus, the leftover marinade makes for a quick and easy sauce that adds an extra layer of flavor to the meal. Give this recipe a try and see for yourself how easy and delicious it can be!

