Abu Al Qasim Al Shabbi: The Poet of Life

For countless generations of Tunisians, Abu Al Qasim Al Shabbi has been known as the “poet of life”. His verses have been recited by Tunisians from a very young age, and his legacy lives on to this day. Al Shabbi was a poet who wanted to create change and revolutionize minds through his poetry. He wrote about the future, art, his homeland, nature, and the desire to fully immerse in the pleasure of living. He believed in change and rebirth, and for that reason, he was nicknamed “the poet of life”.

Despite suffering from a heart disease, which eventually led to his death at the young age of 25, Al Shabbi made sure to remind young people that the desire to live must conquer all momentary whims. He chose life in most of his poems, and most importantly, chose the love for his country as the highest form of love. This passion he passed on to future generations of Arabic poetry readers.

Al Shabbi’s poetry has transcended borders and has influenced people beyond Tunisia. One of those people is designer Honayda Serafi. When the time came for Serafi to choose heartfelt words that would illustrate Jordan’s royal couple’s love, she chose Al Shabbi’s verses. Embroidered in gold, the Arabic verse reads: “When I see you, life becomes more beautiful” – adding a personal touch to Rajwa Al Saif’s henna celebration gown.

“I was actually searching with my team to find something that can deliver and explain this eternal love between her and Prince Hussein,” Serafi tells The National. “They are role models, and they are setting a new love story for everyone to look up to; they are inspiring the young generation to have this kind of honest and pure and strong love between them,” she adds.

The Arabic lettering verses that are seen on Jordan’s future royal bride are also another illustration of the divine love that Al Shabbi sought to spread. His poetry speaks of love, passion, and the desire to live life to the fullest. It is no wonder that his words have been chosen to illustrate the love between two people who are setting an example for the world.

Al Shabbi’s legacy lives on, and his poetry continues to inspire people today. His message of hope, love, and the desire to live life to the fullest is one that transcends borders and speaks to people from all walks of life. He may have passed away at a young age, but his words will continue to live on for generations to come. Abu Al Qasim Al Shabbi may have been known as the “poet of life” to Tunisians, but his poetry has touched the hearts of people from all over the world.

