Turai fry masala recipe: An Easy Recipe for Turai Masala Fry by Khalda Ameer | توری مصالحہ فرائی کی آسان ترکیب کھلدہ عامر کے ساتھ

Turai Fry Masala Recipe by Khalda Ameer
Turai is a green vegetable and is widely used in Indian cuisine. It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals and is a very healthy vegetable. Turai fry masala is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.
Ingredients:
- 500 g turai
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt, to taste
- Coriander leaves, chopped
Method:
- Peel the turai and cut it into thin slices.
- In a pan, heat the oil and add the cumin seeds.
- When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
- Now add the chopped tomato and cook until it turns soft and mushy.
- Add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.
- Add the sliced turai and mix well. Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes on medium flame or until the turai is cooked through.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.
Tips:
- You can also add other vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas to the dish.
- Make sure to cook the turai on medium flame or else it might turn mushy.
- Adjust the spices according to your taste.
- You can also add some lemon juice to the dish for a tangy flavor.
Conclusion:
Turai fry masala is a simple and delicious dish that can be made in a jiffy. It is a healthy and nutritious dish that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. With a few basic ingredients, you can make this dish in no time and impress your family and friends. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious flavors of turai fry masala.
