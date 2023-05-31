Turai fry masala recipe: An Easy Recipe for Turai Masala Fry by Khalda Ameer | توری مصالحہ فرائی کی آسان ترکیب کھلدہ عامر کے ساتھ

Turai Fry Masala Recipe by Khalda Ameer

Turai is a green vegetable and is widely used in Indian cuisine. It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals and is a very healthy vegetable. Turai fry masala is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

500 g turai

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

Peel the turai and cut it into thin slices. In a pan, heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. When the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onion and sauté until it turns golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Now add the chopped tomato and cook until it turns soft and mushy. Add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well. Add the sliced turai and mix well. Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes on medium flame or until the turai is cooked through. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with roti or rice.

Tips:

You can also add other vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas to the dish.

Make sure to cook the turai on medium flame or else it might turn mushy.

Adjust the spices according to your taste.

You can also add some lemon juice to the dish for a tangy flavor.

Conclusion:

Turai fry masala is a simple and delicious dish that can be made in a jiffy. It is a healthy and nutritious dish that is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. With a few basic ingredients, you can make this dish in no time and impress your family and friends. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the delicious flavors of turai fry masala.

