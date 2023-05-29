“Turkey Berry Recipe”: A Yummy Recipe for Whole Goose with Turkey Berry and Pea Eggplant from the Village

Cooking Turkey Berry Whole Goose Recipe – Delicious Pea Eggplant Food in Village

Villages are known for their traditional and authentic cuisine. One such dish that is popular in many villages is the Turkey Berry Whole Goose Recipe. This dish is not only delicious but also healthy as it contains the goodness of turkey berries and eggplants. Here is a step-by-step guide to cooking this dish:

Ingredients:

1 whole goose

1 cup of turkey berries

1 cup of pea eggplants

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon of ginger paste

1 tablespoon of garlic paste

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of oil

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Clean the goose and marinate it with salt, turmeric, and red chili powder for at least an hour. Heat oil in a pan and fry the goose until it turns golden brown on all sides. Remove it from the pan and keep it aside. In the same pan, add chopped onions and fry until they turn translucent. Add ginger and garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder and fry for another minute. Add turkey berries and pea eggplants and fry for 2-3 minutes. Add salt to taste and a cup of water. Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes on medium flame. Add the fried goose to the pan and mix well. Cover and cook for another 15-20 minutes on low flame until the goose is cooked through. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or roti.

Health Benefits:

The Turkey Berry Whole Goose Recipe is not only delicious but also has numerous health benefits. Turkey berries are rich in antioxidants and are known to boost immunity, aid digestion, and reduce inflammation. Pea eggplants, on the other hand, are low in calories and contain fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Goose meat is an excellent source of protein and is low in fat, making it a healthy choice for meat lovers.

Conclusion:

The Turkey Berry Whole Goose Recipe is a perfect example of traditional village cuisine that is healthy and delicious. It is easy to cook and can be enjoyed with rice or roti. So, the next time you want to try something new, give this recipe a try and experience the authentic flavors of the countryside.

