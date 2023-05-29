Turkey Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon : An Introduction to Turkish Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon

Turkish Croquettes: A Beginner’s Guide to Making Delicious Croquetas De Jamon

Introduction:

Turkey Croquettes, also known as Croquetas De Jamon, are a classic dish that has been enjoyed for centuries in Turkey and other parts of the world. This classic dish is made by combining cooked turkey with a creamy mixture of milk, flour, butter, and seasonings before being shaped into small, cylindrical croquettes and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish is often served as an appetizer or snack and is a favorite among those who love crispy, savory bites. In this article, we will explore the history of Turkey Croquettes and how to make them at home.

History of Turkey Croquettes:

The origin of Turkey Croquettes is not entirely clear, but it is believed that they were first created in France in the 19th century. Croquettes were a popular snack among the wealthy and were often made with leftover meat, fish, or vegetables. The dish quickly became popular in other parts of Europe and eventually made its way to Turkey.

Turkey Croquettes were first introduced in Turkey during the Ottoman Empire. The dish quickly became popular among the upper class and was often served at lavish banquets and events. The dish was also popular among the middle and lower classes, who would often make it with leftover turkey from holiday meals.

Over time, the recipe for Turkey Croquettes has evolved, with different regions and chefs adding their own unique twists and ingredients. Today, Turkey Croquettes are enjoyed all over the world and are a staple in Turkish cuisine.

Ingredients:

To make Turkey Croquettes, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups cooked turkey, shredded

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 egg, beaten

1 cup breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions:

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk until smooth. Gradually add the milk, whisking constantly, until the mixture is smooth and thick. Add the shredded turkey, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg to the skillet. Stir until well combined and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until heated through. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and let cool for 10-15 minutes. Once the mixture has cooled, use your hands to shape it into small, cylindrical croquettes. Dip each croquette into the beaten egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs until fully coated. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the croquettes in batches and fry until golden brown on all sides. Remove the croquettes from the skillet and place on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. Serve the Turkey Croquettes hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Conclusion:

Turkey Croquettes are a classic dish that has been enjoyed for centuries in Turkey and other parts of the world. This savory snack is made by combining cooked turkey with a creamy mixture of milk, flour, butter, and seasonings before being shaped into small, cylindrical croquettes and deep-fried until golden brown. Whether served as an appetizer or snack, Turkey Croquettes are a delicious and flavorful dish that is sure to please. So why not try making them at home and experience the taste of Turkey Croquettes for yourself?

——————–

1. What are Turkey Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon?

Turkey croquettes, also known as croquetas de jamon, are a popular Spanish appetizer made with a mixture of ground turkey, béchamel sauce, breadcrumbs, and other ingredients. They are often fried until golden brown and crispy on the outside, while remaining creamy and flavorful on the inside.

What is the traditional way to serve Turkey Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon?

In Spain, croquetas de jamon are typically served as a tapa or appetizer, alongside other small plates like olives, cheese, and cured meats. They can also be served as a main dish, accompanied by a salad or other sides. Are Turkey Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon gluten-free?

Most traditional croquetas de jamon recipes contain breadcrumbs, which are not gluten-free. However, there are gluten-free alternatives to breadcrumbs that can be used to make gluten-free turkey croquettes. Can Turkey Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon be frozen?

Yes, croquetas de jamon can be frozen before or after frying. To freeze before frying, shape the mixture into balls and freeze on a baking sheet. Once frozen, transfer the croquettes to a freezer bag and store for up to 3 months. To freeze after frying, allow the croquettes to cool completely and then freeze in an airtight container for up to 2 months. To reheat frozen croquettes, simply fry them again until golden and crispy. Can Turkey Croquettes – Croquetas De Jamon be made ahead of time?

Yes, croquetas de jamon can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days before frying. To make ahead, shape the mixture into balls, place them on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to fry.