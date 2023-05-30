Turkish actress biography 2023.: Biography, Lifestyle, Net Worth, Age, and Height of a Turkish Actress in 2023 with Pictures

Turkish Actress 2023 Pics: Lifestyle and Biography

Introduction

Turkish actresses are known for their outstanding acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense. They have captivated the hearts of millions of people around the world. In this article, we will discuss the lifestyle and biography of one of the most talented Turkish actresses of 2023.

Biography

Name: Esra Bilgic

Age: 28 years old

Height: 5’10”

Esra Bilgic was born on October 14, 1992, in Ankara, Turkey. She is a Turkish actress and model who rose to fame with her portrayal of Halime Hatun in the popular Turkish historical drama series, Dirilis: Ertugrul. She completed her education from Bilkent University in Ankara with a degree in International Relations.

Career

Esra Bilgic started her acting career in 2014 with the Turkish TV series, Dirilis: Ertugrul. She played the role of Halime Hatun, the wife of Ertugrul, the protagonist of the series. The show became a huge hit in Turkey and was later aired in Pakistan, where it gained immense popularity. Her performance in the show was highly appreciated, and she became a household name in Turkey and Pakistan.

After the success of Dirilis: Ertugrul, Esra Bilgic appeared in several other Turkish TV series, including Ramo, which aired in 2020. She also made her film debut with the Turkish film, Aden, in 2019.

Personal Life

Esra Bilgic is a private person and keeps her personal life away from the limelight. She is married to a Turkish professional footballer, Gokhan Tore. The couple got married in 2017 and has a son together.

Lifestyle

Esra Bilgic has a glamorous lifestyle and is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She is often seen wearing designer outfits and accessories at events and award shows. She is also a fitness enthusiast and likes to stay in shape. She follows a healthy diet and regularly works out to maintain her figure.

Net Worth

Esra Bilgic’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful acting career and brand endorsements. She has also been featured in several Turkish fashion magazines and has walked the ramp for top Turkish designers.

Conclusion

Esra Bilgic is undoubtedly one of the most talented Turkish actresses of 2023. Her stunning looks, outstanding acting skills, and glamorous lifestyle have made her a popular icon among fans. Her journey from a small town girl to a successful actress is truly inspiring, and she continues to inspire millions of people around the world with her work.

Source Link :Turkish actress 2023 pics with lifestyle and biography net worth,age and height/

Turkish actress 2023 photos Turkish actress biography net worth Turkish actress age and height Turkish actress lifestyle Turkish actress latest news