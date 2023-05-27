Turkish Beyti Kebab Platter: Recipe for Turkish Lamb Beyti Kebab Platter

Turkish Beyti Kebab Platter Recipe | Turkish Lamb Kebabs

Introduction

Turkish cuisine is famous all over the world for its delicious and mouth-watering dishes. Among the many dishes, the Beyti Kebab Platter Recipe is one of the most popular and loved dishes. This dish is made with juicy and tender lamb kebabs that are seasoned with a blend of spices and then char-grilled to perfection. The kebabs are then wrapped in a lavash bread and served with a side of tomato-based sauce, yogurt, and salad.

Ingredients

To make the Turkish Beyti Kebab Platter Recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pound ground lamb

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

4-6 pieces lavash bread

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

Follow these easy steps to make the Turkish Beyti Kebab Platter Recipe:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground lamb, chopped onion, red pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, and breadcrumbs. Mix well until all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Divide the mixture into 4-6 equal portions and shape each portion into a long sausage shape. Thread each sausage onto a skewer and gently flatten it with your hands. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Grill the kebabs for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until they are fully cooked and charred on the outside. Remove the kebabs from the skewers and place them on a plate. Cut the lavash bread into strips and wrap each kebab in a strip of bread. In a small bowl, mix together the tomato sauce and yogurt. Serve the kebabs with the tomato-yogurt sauce, chopped parsley, chopped tomato, chopped onion, chopped cucumber, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Conclusion

The Turkish Beyti Kebab Platter Recipe is a delicious and satisfying meal that is perfect for any occasion. The juicy and flavorful lamb kebabs are complimented perfectly by the tangy tomato-yogurt sauce and the fresh salad. This dish is easy to make and will impress all your guests. Try this recipe today and experience the rich flavors of Turkish cuisine.

