Turkish medical treatment: Cured in Turkey after Diagnosis Proved Inconclusive in the Netherlands

Nuri Polat: The Little Boy Who Overcame Mediterranean Fever

Sunday 28.05.2023 | Last Updated: Sunday 28.05.2023

Nuri Polat, a 7-year-old primary school student in the Netherlands, suffered from Mediterranean Fever. The little boy began to experience excruciating joint pain, followed by fever, and then an inability to walk.

The Diagnosis

When Nuri’s parents noticed his symptoms, they immediately took him to the doctor. After some tests, the doctor diagnosed Nuri with Mediterranean Fever, a genetic disorder that affects people of Mediterranean descent. The disease causes recurrent episodes of fever, joint pain, and abdominal pain. Nuri’s parents were devastated by the news.

The Treatment

Nuri’s doctor prescribed him medication to manage his symptoms, but it wasn’t a cure. The medication helped ease the pain and reduce the fever, but Nuri still had to live with the disease. Nuri’s parents did everything they could to make their son’s life easier. They bought him a wheelchair and made sure he had everything he needed to be comfortable.

The Struggle

Nuri struggled with the disease for years. He missed school often, and he couldn’t play with his friends like a normal kid. His parents had to take him to the hospital frequently for check-ups and treatments. Nuri was always in pain, and it was hard for him to stay positive.

The Turning Point

One day, Nuri’s parents decided to take him to a specialist in Mediterranean Fever. The specialist told them about a new treatment that had just been approved by the FDA. The treatment involved a bone marrow transplant, which could replace Nuri’s faulty immune system with a healthy one. Nuri’s parents were hesitant at first, but they knew they had to do something to help their son.

The Transplant

Nuri’s parents found a donor who was a perfect match for their son. The transplant was risky, but it was Nuri’s only hope. The procedure went smoothly, and Nuri’s new immune system began to grow. The doctors monitored Nuri closely for any signs of rejection, but everything went well.

The Recovery

Nuri’s recovery was slow but steady. He had to stay in the hospital for several weeks after the transplant to make sure everything was okay. But once he was released, Nuri started to feel better. He was able to walk again, and he no longer had to use a wheelchair. His joints didn’t hurt anymore, and he didn’t have fever episodes.

The New Life

Nuri’s life changed completely after the transplant. He could go to school regularly and play with his friends like any other kid. He didn’t have to go to the hospital as often, and he didn’t have to take medication anymore. His parents were thrilled to see their son happy and healthy.

The Message

Nuri’s story is a message of hope for anyone suffering from a genetic disorder. Although the road was long and hard, Nuri’s parents never gave up on him. They fought for their son and found a way to help him. And now, Nuri can live a normal life, free from pain and suffering.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a genetic disorder, don’t lose hope. There are treatments available, and there is always a way to help.

Medical tourism in Turkey Healthcare in the Netherlands Diagnostic challenges in healthcare Cross-border healthcare Success stories in medical treatment abroad

News Source : Wilson

Source Link :Even a diagnosis could not be made in the Netherlands, he was cured in Turkey –/