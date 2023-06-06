Turkish Pide Bread Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Turkish Pide Bread

Introduction

Turkish pide bread is a traditional bread that is commonly consumed in Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries. This bread is characterized by its soft and fluffy texture and a unique shape that resembles a boat. Making Turkish pide bread is a simple process that requires a few ingredients and some basic baking skills. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making Turkish pide bread from scratch.

Ingredients

To make Turkish pide bread, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of active dry yeast

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of warm water

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 egg

Sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the dough

In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt. Add the warm water and olive oil and stir until a dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Step 2: Let the dough rise

Place the dough in a clean bowl, cover it with a plastic wrap or a damp towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until it doubles in size.

Step 3: Shape the dough

Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a ball and let them rest for 5 minutes. After resting, flatten each ball with your hands or a rolling pin into a long oval shape. The thickness of the dough should be about ½ inch.

Step 4: Make the boat shape

Using your fingers, make an indentation in the center of each oval, leaving a ½ inch border around the edges. Gently pull and stretch the edges of the dough towards the center, creating a boat shape. Repeat this process for the remaining dough.

Step 5: Let the dough rise again

Place the shaped dough on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Cover it with a damp towel and let it rise for another 30 minutes.

Step 6: Brush with egg wash

Beat an egg in a small bowl and brush the surface of each pide with the egg wash. This will give the bread a shiny and golden crust. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top if desired.

Step 7: Bake the bread

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and bake the pide bread for 15-20 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Remove the bread from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack.

Conclusion

Making Turkish pide bread at home is a fun and easy way to bring a taste of the Middle East to your kitchen. With a few simple ingredients and some basic baking skills, you can create delicious and fluffy bread that is perfect for dipping into hummus or serving alongside your favorite Mediterranean dish. So, why not give it a try and impress your friends and family with your homemade Turkish pide bread?

