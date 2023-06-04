Turner Ashby High School Mourns the Loss of Alumnus James Springer

Turner Ashby High School Alumnus, James Springer, Passes Away

James Springer, an esteemed graduate of Turner Ashby High School, has passed away at the age of 68. He was born on October 12th, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and passed away on May 5th, 2021, in his hometown.

After graduating from Turner Ashby High School, James attended Virginia Tech and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then worked as an engineer for various companies before retiring in 2017.

James was known for his love of sports, especially football, and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins. He also had a passion for music and played the guitar in his free time.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Springer, and their two children, John and Sarah. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at Turner Ashby High School on May 10th, 2021, at 11am. The family requests that donations be made to the Turner Ashby High School Alumni Association in James’s memory.

