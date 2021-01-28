Turner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ice hockey coach Coach John Turner has Died.

Coach John Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Extreme Ice Center is at Extreme Ice Center. 20h · Indian Trail, NC · XIC Families, It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of our beloved Coach John Turner or as most know him as, Turnsey. John passed away last night unexpectedly in his home. John has played an enormous role in our youth hockey program and inspired so many of our youth athletes and the hockey community. We will miss John around the rink and send our condolences to his family during this challenging time. John will forever be a member of our XIC family. The Extreme Ice Center will have access to counselors throughout the next few days. If you or your child need to talk, please stop in at the front desk and request to speak with one of our counselors on staff. We will also have a tribute set up inside the front doors in memory of John. There will be an opportunity to write well wishes to his family and pay your respects over the next few nights at this tribute if you wish to do so. Extreme Ice is working with the Turner family on planning a vigil more details to come later in the week. Coach John will forever be remembered as a mentor on the ice to so many players and families. While we grieve now, we hope to never forget the joy he brought to all those that surrounded him here at the rink. -Extreme Ice Management

Source: (20+) john turner – Search Results | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Kathy Leimkuehler Dearing

My heart aches over this loss! Sending prayers to all family and friends. John will be missed.

Tracey Herbranson Beckwith

Our hearts are broken and our prayers are with his family. He will be greatly missed but remembered with love.

Ann Laszewski

We are truly heartbroken. Coach meant so much to so many and made such a positive difference to so many of our kids. We have been blessed to know you. Prayers to your family. Rest In Peace Coach.



Jenny Grede Dahlstrand

So heartbroken . Turnsey touched so many lives, with never wavering support, encouragement and optimism for the kids around him. We were fortunate to call him a friend and mentor to our boys, and my heart goes out to his family at this difficult time .

Rachael Maresco

Not enough words to Express our sadness. Turnsey was one of a kind. HE loved our boys like they were his own. THANK YOU for everything you did on and off the ice. Your memory will live on in the boys.and will continue to make you proud. Rest easy buddy

Janie Watrous

A tremendous loss to our hockey community! Your memory will live on in the values you instilled in our players on the ice. Fly high until we meet again.

Saara Kinnunen

There are going to be so many broken-hearted hockey players at the rink. Turnsey really was a one of a kind coach, a mentor and a friend to all of his boys. He loved the boys and the boys loved him. I loved watching him interact with them, you could see that he loved being there on the ice with them, even when his foot was in a cast! Rest in peace Turnsey, we will never forget you ♥️

Deanna Sofie-Marsocci

So incredibly heartbreaking. He was so wonderful to so many kids. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Tammy Conklin

This is so sad. Such a big loss to all of us and our kids. He was a amazing coach and such a gift to our boys. I’m know my boy will never forget him and all he taught him. He holds that deep in his heart. Always smiling and happy to see everyone. Heaven gained a new angle. Rest well dear friend.

Caitlin Brawn

Such heart breaking news! His passion for hockey and teaching kids showed. He played a major role in my sons passion for hockey even after we moved away. Sticks out for John in PA.



Tappie Dellinger

R.I.P. you taught so many to love the sport and to become better on and off the ice. These lesson will be carried on with you in our hearts! Prayers for all hugs for all

Stephanie Pimentel Donovan

So sad to hear this news today. Turner was a great coach and a mentor to so many young hockey players. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.

Sheryl Ann Dyer Jacoppo

So sad! I watched John Turner grow up, thru trials and tribulations, into such a great guy. He had such a big heart and would do anything for you. The love he had for hockey was huge and it showed in everything he did with everyone he dealt with. He may not realize just how much he will be missed by so many….. Rest In Peace John !

Michele Boudreau

There is definitely no words to describe the sadness in our hearts today. Our families and hockey community have lost “the best and there will not be anyone like him” in my sons words. Turnsey was one of the most selfless, caring, dedicated, and positive people I have known that taught my son so much about hockey and pushed him to be his best! I am honored that he was a mentor, coach, and friend to my son and he will never be forgotten ! The rink was his “home” and the boys/girls he trained were his “heart”! His legacy will undeniably live on through all those he has touched! RIP John Turner