Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Shooting Claims One Life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by the Tuscaloosa Police and the Violent Crimes Unit following a shooting at an apartment complex that resulted in the death of one person. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is also preparing to commemorate one year since a fatal shooting occurred. The incident was reported to law enforcement just after 3 a.m. on Friday, with the victim being transported from the apartment complex to the Tuscaloosa Police West Precinct. No suspects have been apprehended, and details about the shooting and the victim’s identity remain unknown.

Tuscaloosa shooting Apartment complex shooting Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa Gun violence in Tuscaloosa Homicide in Tuscaloosa

News Source : Austin Franklin

Source Link :One dead after shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex/