“Tuscan Shrimp Recipe”: Effortless Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Recipe | Simple Shrimp Recipes, Quick Seafood Recipes, Easy Shrimp Pasta Recipes

Creamy Garlic Tuscan Shrimp Recipe

Shrimp is one of the most versatile seafood ingredients that can be easily transformed into a delicious and mouth-watering dish. This creamy garlic Tuscan shrimp recipe with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and basil is rich, decadent, and ready in about 15 minutes!

Ingredients

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the butter. Once the butter has melted, add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until pink and cooked through. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and set aside on a plate. Add the chicken broth and sun-dried tomatoes to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes until the liquid has reduced by half. Stir in the heavy cream and spinach and cook for 1-2 minutes until the spinach has wilted and the sauce has thickened. Return the shrimp to the skillet and stir until the shrimp is coated in the creamy sauce. Season with salt and black pepper to taste and garnish with chopped basil. Serve the creamy garlic Tuscan shrimp hot with your favorite side dish.

Notes

This creamy garlic Tuscan shrimp recipe is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight dinner or a special occasion. The combination of the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, basil, and creamy sauce creates a flavor explosion that will leave you wanting more. You can serve the shrimp over pasta, rice, or with crusty bread to soak up the delicious sauce. You can also add some red pepper flakes for a little extra heat. Enjoy!

