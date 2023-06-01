“TUSD staking”: Staking TUSD Tokens: A Guide – Cryptopolitan

TrueUSD: The Stablecoin That Delivers on Its Promises

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin that was launched in 2018, with the aim of providing a secure and easy way for users to transfer money, without having to worry about the volatility that is commonly associated with cryptocurrencies. TUSD is backed by US dollars held in escrow accounts, and follows a straightforward collateralization procedure, making it a reliable and trustworthy stablecoin.

One of the key features of TrueUSD is that it allows users to stake their tokens and generate passive income, which has further increased its appeal. In this article, we will take a closer look at how TrueUSD works, its benefits, and how to stake it.

What is TrueUSD?

TrueUSD is a stablecoin that was created to provide a simple and secure way for users to transfer money. Unlike other stablecoins that employ complex algorithms or rely on hidden bank accounts, TUSD uses a straightforward collateralization procedure.

The US dollars held by TrueUSD are split among several bank accounts held by different trust corporations, and the parties involved have a contract that requires them to publicize the collateralized holdings daily, and hold monthly audits. TUSD uses several escrow accounts to reduce counterparty risk and provide legal protection to holders from theft.

TrueUSD was developed to cater to the needs of different users, including exchanges and traders, mainstream businesses, developing nations, and long-term financial agreements, such as loans, contracts for employment, or futures markets.

How Does TrueUSD Work?

There are two main categories of stablecoins: asset-backed stablecoins and algorithmic stablecoins. TrueUSD falls under the asset-backed category, with all TUSD tokens being backed by the same amount of collateral, making it part of the asset-backed stablecoin family.

All TUSD tokens are held in multiple escrow accounts, and are secured by USD cash. The TrustToken platform allows for the direct creation and redemption of TUSD tokens, with an exchange rate of 1:1 when exchanging TUSD tokens for US dollars.

TUSD tokens can be created in two ways: through any market that lists the token, or directly from the TrueUSD website using the Mint feature. To use the Mint feature, users must first provide identity details to validate their accounts, then enter their BEP-2 or ERC-20 wallet address, and send money from their bank account to the address listed in the app. TrueUSD tokens will be delivered to the users’ appropriate wallet addresses once the money has been wired.

What Purpose Does TrueUSD Serve?

Like other stablecoins, TrueUSD is primarily used as a transferable value medium. The idea behind stablecoins is to provide a simple and reliable way of transferring value to others, without the volatility that is commonly associated with cryptocurrencies.

TrueUSD allows users to create tokenized crypto assets using the TrustToken program, with the company’s website providing examples of its desire to tokenize various types of assets, including small enterprises, timeshares, rental properties, oil, movies, music, and patents.

The TrustToken team comprises experienced individuals from reputable institutions such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, PwC, Google, and Palantir, with four co-founders at the helm: product strategist Tory Reiss, CEO Danny An, CTO Rafael Cosman, and COO Stephen Kade.

How to Stake TrueUSD

Staking TrueUSD is a straightforward process, and can be done by following these steps:

Create a new account on a supported exchange. Add TrueUSD to your coins list. Submit your TrueUSD to the address given. Start earning interest.

TrueUSD can be staked on various exchanges, including Aave, Binance, Bitrue, CoinDCX, Compound, Crypto.com Exchange, Huobi, Nexo, OKX, and Pexpay.

Where to Buy TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased, sold, and stored on several exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, and Huobi. To buy TrueUSD, users must first deposit fiat currency onto an exchange, and their exchange-based digital wallet will be credited with TUSD tokens.

Conclusion

TrueUSD has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy stablecoin, with its straightforward collateralization procedure and secure escrow accounts. Its ability to generate passive income through staking has further increased its appeal, making it an attractive option for users looking for a simple and secure way to transfer value.

Source Link :How to Stake TUSD Tokens – Cryptopolitan/

TUSD token staking process Guide to staking TUSD tokens Benefits of staking TUSD tokens TUSD token staking platforms TUSD token staking rewards and returns