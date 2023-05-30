“Tussalas button tutorial”: “Create Your Own Tussalas Button: A DIY Tutorial for Making a New Design Button” by NeedleNook

Introduction:

Buttons are an essential part of clothing and accessories. They come in different shapes, sizes, and designs. Every button has its unique appeal that enhances the overall look of the garment. Tussala buttons are a popular choice among designers and fashion enthusiasts. These buttons are made of coconut shell and are widely used in the production of traditional and modern clothing. In this article, we will teach you how to make Tussala buttons at home using simple materials.

Materials Required:

• Coconut Shell

• Hacksaw Blade

• Sandpaper

• Pencil

• Ruler

• Drill Machine

• Button Making Machine

• Dye (optional)

Step 1: Extracting the Button Blanks

The first step in making Tussala buttons is to extract the button blanks from the coconut shell. For this, take a hacksaw blade and cut the shell into small pieces. Make sure to cut the shell into thin slices so that they can be easily transformed into button blanks. Once you have enough slices, use a ruler and pencil to mark the size of your desired button. Cut the slices into round shapes using the hacksaw blade.

Step 2: Smoothing the Edges

After cutting the button blanks, it is essential to smoothen the edges. For this, take a sandpaper and rub it gently over the edges of the button blanks. This will remove any roughness or sharpness from the edges and make them smooth.

Step 3: Drilling the Holes

Now, it’s time to drill the holes in the button blanks. Take a drill machine and use a small drill bit to make the holes in the center of the button blanks. Make sure that the holes are of the same size and are centered properly. This will ensure that the button can be easily attached to the garment.

Step 4: Dyeing the Buttons (Optional)

This step is only required if you want to add color to your Tussala buttons. For this, take a small container and mix the dye according to the instructions on the package. Dip the button blanks into the dye and let them soak for a few minutes. Once the desired color is achieved, remove the buttons from the dye and let them dry.

Step 5: Using the Button Making Machine

The final step is to use the button making machine to transform the button blanks into Tussala buttons. Place the button blanks in the machine and follow the instructions to make the buttons. The machine will press the button blanks and attach the shank to the back of the button. This will create a finished Tussala button that can be easily attached to the garment.

Conclusion:

Making Tussala buttons at home is an easy and fun DIY project. With a few simple materials and tools, you can create unique and beautiful buttons that can enhance the look of any garment. So why wait? Try making your Tussala buttons today and add a personal touch to your clothing and accessories.

Source Link :HOW TO MAKE TUSSALAS BUTTON | DIY tutorial |BATAN BANANE KA TRIQA | NEW DESIGN BUTTON |@NEEDLENOOK/

