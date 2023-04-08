Tutik Gatot Eddy Death : 52-year-old Indonesian environmentalist Tutik Gatot Eddy has died.

Death of Indonesian Environmental Activist Tutik Gatot Eddy at 52 Years Old

Tutik Gatot Eddy: A Pioneer in Indonesian Environmental Movement

Early Life and Career

Tutik Gatot Eddy was born on 28th October 1968, in Medan, Indonesia. She completed her graduation from the Faculty of Architecture, Parahyangan Catholic University, Bandung, Indonesia. In the early 1990s, she started her career as an architect and urban planner. Later, she shifted her focus to environmental conservation.

Founder of Movement of Environmental Volunteers

In 2012, Tutik Gatot Eddy founded the Movement of Environmental Volunteers (GEMA) in Bandung, Indonesia. The organization aimed to increase public awareness about environmental issues and promote effective measures to conserve the environment. Through GEMA, she organized various environmental programs and campaigns. She also established the Bandung Environmental Learning Center to educate young people about environmental conservation.

Global Collaboration and Recognition

Tutik Gatot Eddy believed involving local communities in environmental conservation efforts was crucial for sustainable development. She worked with various communities in Indonesia and helped them implement sustainable environmental practices. Her contribution towards environmental conservation was recognized globally. She received the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize in 2017 for empowering local communities in Bandung to conserve their environment. The award recognized her efforts and contribution to environmental conservation, earning her the title “Nobel Prize for environmental activists.”

Passing and Legacy

Tutik Gatot Eddy passed away due to COVID-19 on 21st September 2021 at the age of 52. Her death was a significant blow to the Indonesian environmental movement and the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.