TV icon Jerry Foster dies at 82.

Jerry Foster, a renowned TV producer and director, has passed away at the age of 82. He had a life filled with thrilling TV moments and tough life lessons, all of which he chronicled in his memoir, “Earthbound Misfits.”

Jerry’s wife, Linda, has shared that he was always deeply passionate about his work, and felt that the “machine” of TV production was an extension of his body. Those who worked with Jerry knew him as a hardworking and creative individual who poured his heart and soul into every project he undertook.

Last year, Jerry was interviewed by local news station 12 News, where he spoke about his career in TV and his love for the craft. He shared that he was driven by a desire to tell great stories, and that he worked tirelessly to bring those stories to life on screen. Jerry’s contributions to the world of TV are unparalleled, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jerry’s passing is a reminder to us all of the value of hard work and dedication, and the importance of pursuing our passions with all our hearts. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of TV producers and directors, and we can only hope to carry on his work with the same level of passion and dedication that he displayed throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

