TV legend #Chabelo, 88, dead.

At the age of 88, the beloved Mexican television icon #Chabelo has passed away.

Mexican TV host Xavier López Rodríguez, better known as “Chabelo,” has passed away at the age of 88. López was a beloved figure in Mexico, known for his long-running children’s program “En Familia con Chabelo,” which aired for over 48 years.

López began his career in entertainment as an actor in the 1950s, working in films and theater. In the 1960s, he transitioned to hosting television shows, and in 1967, he launched “En Familia con Chabelo.” The show, which aired on Sundays, featured games, musical performances, and guests from all walks of life.

Over the years, López became a fixture in Mexican households, and his catchphrase, “¿quién es el rey de los niños?” (“who is the king of the children?”), became synonymous with his brand. His show was also known for its charity work, with López using his platform to raise funds and awareness for various causes.

López’s impact on Mexican culture cannot be overstated. He was a beloved figure who brought joy and laughter to generations of viewers. His passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and remembrance on social media, with fans sharing memories and tributes to the iconic host.

Despite his long and successful career, López remained humble and gracious, always thanking his fans and expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to do what he loved. His contributions to Mexican television and culture will be remembered for years to come.

Source : @SwordsLazerr



