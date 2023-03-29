TV personality Paul O’Grady, dead at 67.

At the age of 67, Paul O’Grady has passed away. The renowned television personality and comedian rose to fame with his iconic drag act Lily Savage. O’Grady’s partner, Andre Portasio, has released a statement confirming that the beloved entertainer passed away in unexpected yet peaceful circumstances on Tuesday evening.

Paul O’Grady, a veteran TV presenter and comedian known for his iconic drag act persona Lily Savage, has passed away at the age of 67. His partner, Andre Portasio, announced his sudden but peaceful death on Tuesday evening, leaving fans and colleagues alike in shock and mourning.

Born in Birkenhead in 1955, O’Grady rose to fame in the 1990s with his uproarious and irreverent character, Lily Savage. Dressed in flamboyant outfits and sporting a blonde wig and heavy makeup, O’Grady’s performance as Savage became a cultural phenomenon, winning him numerous awards and accolades over the years.

Beyond his drag act, O’Grady was also a beloved TV host and presenter, with a career spanning several decades and a wide variety of shows. From his early days hosting the children’s program “Disney Club” to his more recent work on “For the Love of Dogs” and “Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escapes,” O’Grady was known for his quick wit, warmth, and infectious laughter.

Friends and colleagues of the late comedian have been quick to share their condolences and memories of O’Grady online. Many have praised his talent, generosity, and kindness, as well as his unwavering commitment to making people laugh and feel good.

O’Grady’s death is a tremendous loss for the entertainment industry and for his many fans around the world. However, his legacy as a trailblazer and pioneer in the world of comedy and drag will live on, inspiring future generations of performers and making audiences smile for years to come.

Source : @Grouse_Beater



