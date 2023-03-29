TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady, 67, has died.

At the age of 67, TV host and comedian Paul O’Grady has passed away.

Unfortunately, popular television presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has passed away at the relatively young age of 67. O’Grady was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and his passing has sent shock waves through the community.

O’Grady began his career as a stand-up comedian, but quickly transitioned into television presenting. He is perhaps best known for his work on the popular talk show “The Paul O’Grady Show,” which ran for several years and garnered a large following among fans. O’Grady was beloved for his wit and sense of humor, as well as his down-to-earth personality.

In addition to his work on television, O’Grady was also a passionate advocate for animal rights. He was involved in several animal welfare organizations, and often used his platform to raise awareness about issues related to animal welfare and conservation.

O’Grady’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of O’Grady and express their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Despite his passing, O’Grady’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on through his work and the impact he had on the entertainment industry. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Source : @rtenews



TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67https://t.co/tQvro684Ns— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 29, 2023

TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67https://t.co/tQvro684Ns — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 29, 2023