TV presenter Paul O’Grady dies at 67.

The entertainment industry is in mourning as news of TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady’s unexpected passing at the age of 67 has been confirmed. O’Grady, popularly known for his drag queen persona, Lily Savage, reportedly passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, according to his partner, Andre Portasio.

Born in Birkenhead, Merseyside, in 1955, O’Grady first gained national recognition as the acerbic Lily Savage on the British anarchic game show The Big Breakfast. The character quickly became a household name and would eventually earn O’Grady his own TV show, The Lily Savage Show, and later Paul O’Grady Live.

Beyond his work in drag, O’Grady also served as a presenter on various TV shows such as Blankety Blank, An Audience with… and For the Love of Dogs, which followed his efforts in animal welfare. O’Grady turned his passion for animals and their welfare into a series of documentaries such as Paul O’Grady’s Animal Orphans and Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – India.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the beloved entertainer. Writer and comedian David Walliams tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news about Paul O’Grady. A comedy genius and a true gentleman.”

O’Grady has received numerous awards for his contributions to entertainment, including a BAFTA for his Lily Savage character in 1997, and an MBE for services to entertainment in 2008.

He will be remembered for his wit, humour, and contributions to the entertainment industry. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The TV presenter Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67.The comedian, also known for his drag queen persona, Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, his partner, Andre Portasio, said https://t.co/duptpaUUpG— The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 29, 2023

