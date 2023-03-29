TV Star Paul O’Grady dies at 67

Source : @CameronDLWalker

BREAKING: TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.The Queen Consort appeared in Paul’s hit TV show ‘For The Love Of Dogs’ to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. PA pic.twitter.com/nrwidw5E40— Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) March 29, 2023

