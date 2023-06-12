Twin Cities: Two Men Accused in Austin Drive-By Shooting Resulting in 1 Fatality and 2 Injuries today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two men from Austin, accused of carrying out a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two injured, have been ordered to be held on high bail amounts on the condition that they submit to GPS monitoring and have no contact with victims, witnesses or each other. Manamany Omot Abella, aged 23, is being held on a $750,000 bail, while Cham Obang Oman, aged 28, is being held on a $500,000 bail. Both are facing charges of second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder in a drive-by shooting, two counts of second-degree attempted murder in a drive-by, and shooting towards a person with a dangerous weapon. Oman is believed to have been driving the vehicle, with Abella as the passenger when around a dozen rounds were fired from their vehicle into another vehicle as they travelled along an Austin street on Friday night. Both men were apprehended following a manhunt by southern Minnesota law enforcement over the weekend and are currently in custody in the Mower County Jail.

News Source : Mark Wasson

Source Link :2 men charged in Austin drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured 2 – Twin Cities/