“Twist out on natural hair”: Tutorial: Achieving a Twist Out Look on Dry Natural Hair

Twist Out Tutorial on Dry Natural Hair

If you have dry natural hair and want to try a new hairstyle, twist outs can be a great option. Twist outs are a popular protective style that can help define your curls and add volume to your hair. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to achieve a twist out on dry natural hair.

Step 1: Start with clean hair

The first step to achieving a great twist out is starting with clean hair. You can wash your hair with your favorite sulfate-free shampoo or co-wash your hair to remove any product buildup. After washing, apply a leave-in conditioner and detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb or your fingers.

Step 2: Section your hair

Next, divide your hair into sections using clips or hair ties. The size of the sections will depend on your hair length and thickness. If you have shorter hair, you may need to create smaller sections. If you have longer hair, you can create larger sections.

Step 3: Apply a styling product

Apply a styling product to each section of your hair. You can use a curl defining cream, gel, or butter. Make sure to distribute the product evenly throughout each section of your hair, from the roots to the ends. This will help your curls to form and hold their shape.

Step 4: Twist your hair

Starting at the roots, twist each section of your hair. Use your fingers to twist the hair in a downward motion, keeping the twist tight but not too tight that it will cause breakage. Continue twisting until you reach the ends of your hair.

Step 5: Allow your hair to dry

Once you have twisted all of your hair, it’s time to let it dry. You can air dry your hair or use a hooded dryer or diffuser to speed up the drying process. Make sure your hair is completely dry before unraveling the twists to avoid frizz.

Step 6: Untwist your hair

Once your hair is completely dry, it’s time to unravel the twists. Gently unravel each twist, being careful not to pull your hair too much. If you want more volume, you can fluff your hair with your fingers or a pick.

Step 7: Style your hair

Now that your twist out is complete, you can style your hair as desired. You can wear your hair down, pull it back into a ponytail, or create a half-up, half-down style. You can also add accessories such as hair clips or headbands to enhance your look.

Tips for achieving a great twist out

Make sure your hair is fully dry before unraveling the twists to avoid frizz.

Use a styling product that works well for your hair type and texture.

Don’t twist your hair too tightly to avoid breakage.

Try different sizes of twists to see what works best for your hair.

Protect your hair at night by wearing a satin bonnet or using a satin pillowcase.

With these simple steps, you can achieve a beautiful twist out on your dry natural hair. Experiment with different products and techniques to find the perfect twist out for your hair.

Natural hair twist out tutorial Dry hair twist out tips Twist out styles for natural hair How to achieve a defined twist out on dry hair Best products for twist outs on natural hair