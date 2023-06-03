“Twistout on Natural Hair”: Achieving the Ideal Twistout on Natural Hair with Foam/Mousse

How to Get A Perfect Twistout on Natural Hair with Foam/Mousse

If you have naturally curly or kinky hair, you know that achieving the perfect twistout can sometimes feel like an impossible feat. However, with the right products and techniques, it is possible to achieve the defined, bouncy curls of your dreams. In this article, we will be discussing how to get a perfect twistout on natural hair using foam or mousse.

Prepping Your Hair

The first step in achieving the perfect twistout is to properly prep your hair. This means making sure your hair is clean, moisturized, and detangled. Start by washing your hair with a clarifying or sulfate-free shampoo to remove any product buildup. Follow up with a deep conditioning treatment to infuse your hair with moisture. Then, use a wide-tooth comb or detangling brush to gently detangle your hair from root to tip.

Choosing the Right Foam or Mousse

When it comes to achieving a twistout on natural hair, choosing the right foam or mousse is crucial. Look for products that are lightweight, moisturizing, and provide hold without leaving your hair feeling sticky or crunchy. Some of our favorite products for achieving a perfect twistout include:

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Wave Whip Curling Mousse

Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Curl Enhancing Mousse

Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream

Twisting Your Hair

Now that your hair is prepped and you have chosen the right foam or mousse, it’s time to start twisting your hair. Start by dividing your hair into small sections, about 1-2 inches wide. Apply a generous amount of foam or mousse to each section, making sure to distribute it evenly from root to tip.

Next, take a small section and divide it into two parts. Twist the two parts around each other, starting at the root and working your way down to the ends. Make sure to twist tightly enough to create definition, but not so tightly that your hair becomes tangled or damaged.

Continue twisting each section until your entire head is twisted. If you have any trouble with flyaways or frizz, you can use a small amount of hair gel or oil to smooth them down.

Drying and Styling Your Twistout

After you have finished twisting your hair, it’s time to let it dry. You can either let your hair air dry, or use a hair dryer with a diffuser attachment to speed up the process. Once your hair is completely dry, it’s time to take down the twists.

Start by unraveling each twist carefully, making sure not to disrupt the curl pattern. As you unravel each twist, use your fingers to separate the curls and create volume. If you want more definition, you can use a small amount of hair oil or cream to smooth down any frizz or flyaways.

Maintaining Your Twistout

Now that you have achieved the perfect twistout, it’s important to maintain it. To keep your curls defined and bouncy, sleep with a satin bonnet or scarf to protect your hair from friction and breakage. You can also refresh your curls in the morning by spritzing them with a little bit of water and re-twisting any sections that have become frizzy or flat.

Conclusion

Getting the perfect twistout on natural hair can be a challenge, but with the right products and techniques, it is possible. By properly prepping your hair, choosing the right foam or mousse, and twisting your hair carefully, you can achieve the defined, bouncy curls of your dreams. Remember to maintain your twistout by sleeping with a satin bonnet and refreshing your curls in the morning, and you’ll be rocking your perfect twistout all week long.

