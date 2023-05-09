“Twitch suspension” : Streamer suspended from Twitch for reacting to recent Zelda previews

Streamer suspended after reacting to latest Zelda previews on Twitch

Nintendo is taking measures to prevent the spread of leaked content for its upcoming game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Streamer Alanah Pearce claimed her Twitch account was suspended for reacting to an official game preview, due to a DMCA request issued by Nintendo. However, all videos with game previews contain content approved by Nintendo. Pearce’s removal request may have been a result of Nintendo’s use of automated tools. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launches on Friday, and those who purchased the digital edition can pre-download it now.

News Source : SIV TELEGRAM MEDIA

Source Link :The popular Twitch streamer has been suspended after responding to new Zelda previews/