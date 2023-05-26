Two 16-year-olds from Mississauga identified as victims in Pembroke double homicide: OPP

Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson : Two 16-year-olds from Mississauga identified as victims in double homicide in Ontario: OPP

The article includes a font sizing tool with buttons to increase or decrease the size of the text. Two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga were identified as the victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ontario. The police responded to a home on Mackay Street and found two victims suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them died at the hospital and a third victim was found dead in the immediate area. The two individuals who died were Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both boys from Mississauga, while the gender of the injured individual wasn’t released. The police haven’t made any arrests and haven’t released any suspect information, but believe that the victims were targeted. The article also mentions a team investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Town of Renfrew a few days earlier, but there’s no established connection between the two cases. The OPP said there will continue to be a large police presence in the area of the Pembroke homicides as the investigation continues. Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers. The article concludes with a copyright notice and a Facebook SDK script.

Read Full story : 16-year-old Mississauga boys identified as 2 killed in eastern Ontario shooting /

News Source : Ryan Rocca

Mississauga shooting victims Eastern Ontario shooting Teenage victims in Ontario shooting Tragic incident in Mississauga Ontario gun violence victims