“Two 17-year-old drivers killed in fiery crash in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region, victim named as Ben Grahame”

Bystanders attempted to rescue two teenagers from a fiery crash in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region over the weekend. The crash between a 4WD ute and a sedan resulted in a ferocious inferno, claiming the lives of the two 17-year-old drivers, one of which was identified as Ben Grahame from the Gold Coast. Witnesses recounted the harrowing moments as bystanders bravely attempted to rescue the teenagers engulfed in a “huge fireball.” Despite their valiant attempts, the ferocity of the inferno proved insurmountable. The community has rallied together to support Mr Grahame’s grieving family, with a fundraiser initiated to assist his mother with funeral costs. Queensland Police urge anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to make contact.

