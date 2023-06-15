Two Americans found dead at Hotel Rancho Pescadero in Mexico: John Heathco and Abby Lutz

Abby Lutz and John Heathco : “Abby Lutz and John Heathco found dead in Hotel Rancho Pescadero in Mexico”

The bodies of Abby Lutz and John Heathco were found by paramedics at Hotel Rancho Pescadero, according to authorities. The incident occurred in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and was reported by local police to ABC News. The victims were identified as Lutz and Heathco, aged 22 and 41 respectively, and had been dead for approximately 10-11 hours before their discovery. There were no signs of violence on their bodies and the cause of death is still under investigation. The Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a luxury Hyatt property and the investigation is being overseen by the local attorney general. ABC News has reached out to Hyatt for comment. The article is copyrighted by ABC News Internet Ventures.

Read Full story : 2 Americans found dead in hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico: Police /

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

Baja California Sur hotel deaths American tourists killed in Mexico Mexico hotel room deaths Police investigation Baja California Sur Travel safety in Baja California Sur