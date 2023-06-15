Two Americans Found Dead in Cabo San Lucas Hotel Room due to Gas Inhalation

“Americans found dead in hotel room in El Pescadero due to suspected gas inhalation” : Two Americans found dead in hotel room in Mexico due to suspected inhalation of gas

Two Americans were discovered dead in their hotel room in the community of El Pescadero, located between Todos Santos and the resort of Los Cabos in Baja California Sur state, according to police. The suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas. Officials in the US are aware of the case but cannot comment due to privacy concerns. There is currently no information on the identities of the victims. The improper installation and maintenance of gas lines and water heaters has led to several cases of gas inhalation deaths in Mexico.

Read Full story : 2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur /

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

Hotel deaths in Baja California Sur American tourists found dead in Mexico hotel Mexico travel safety concerns Investigation into Baja California hotel deaths International travel warnings for Mexico