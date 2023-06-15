Two Americans found dead in hotel room in El Pescadero, Mexico, suspected cause of death is gas inhalation

“Americans found dead in hotel room due to gas inhalation in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur” : Two Americans found dead in hotel room in Mexico due to suspected gas inhalation

Two Americans have been discovered dead in their hotel room in El Pescadero, a community on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. The suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas, which has been linked to several cases of poisoning by carbon monoxide or other gases due to improperly vented or leaky water heaters and stoves. In October, three US citizens were found dead in Mexico due to gas inhalation. In Mexico, proper gas line installations, vents, and monitoring devices are often lacking, and tragedies such as this have occurred in the past. A judge has also ordered three men to stand trial on homicide charges in the May 30 killing of an Italian woman at a restaurant in Playa del Carmen.

