Two Americans found dead in luxury hotel in Mexico identified as John Heathco and Abby Lutz, cause of death unknown

The Baja California peninsula hotel room where two Americans were found dead on Tuesday night has been identified, and authorities have confirmed that the pair had already been deceased for at least 10 hours before their bodies were discovered. The victims have been identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office. Their cause of death has been listed as “intoxication by substance to be determined,” although initial reports suggested that the pair had inhaled gas, which has been an issue for American tourists in Mexico in recent years. No evidence of violence was found on the bodies. Lutz, who hailed from Newport Beach, California, was identified by the attorney general’s office. The tragic discovery was made by paramedics and police at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero, a Hyatt property where rooms can cost over $500 per night, after receiving reports that the Americans were unconscious. The pair were pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is currently being overseen by the local attorney general. This follows a similar incident last year when three Americans died from gas inhalation in a rented apartment in Mexico, and a gas leak in a water heater killed an American family of four at a resort in Tulum in 2018.

News Source : Isabel Keane

