“Two Americans found dead in luxury hotel room: Police”

In this undated file photo, an oceanfront villa is shown at Rancho Pescadero, in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Local police informed ABC News that two American citizens, a man and a woman, were found dead in their luxury hotel room at Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico on Tuesday.

The police and paramedics arrived at the hotel around 9 p.m. Tuesday and unfortunately, the two Americans had no vital signs.

The Attorney General’s Office in Baja California Sur identified the deceased as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, with Lutz being from Newport Beach, California.

The cause of death for the two Americans is still under investigation, but the Attorney General’s Office stated that it was due to “intoxication by substance to be determined” in a statement released on Wednesday.

There were no signs of violence on the bodies, and the victims had been dead for about 10 to 11 hours when they were discovered.

Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a Hyatt property, but the company did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The investigation is currently under the supervision of the local Attorney General’s Office.