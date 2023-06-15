“Two Americans found dead in luxury hotel room: Police”

In this undated file photo, an oceanfront villa is shown at Rancho Pescadero, in El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Two Americans were found dead in their luxury hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico, on Tuesday, local police told ABC News.

When police and paramedics arrived at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the two Americans, a man and a woman, had no vital signs, police said.

The victims have been identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office. Lutz is from Newport Beach, California, the AG’s office said. Local police initially said both victims were in their mid-30s.

Their cause of death was “intoxication by substance to be determined,” the AG’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

The man and woman had been dead for about 10 or 11 hours when they were found, the attorney general’s office said. There were no signs of violence on their bodies, according to the AG’s office.

Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a luxury hotel and a Hyatt property.

Hyatt didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The local attorney general is currently overseeing the investigation.