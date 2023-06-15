Two Americans found dead in Mexican luxury hotel room, cause of death suspected to be gas inhalation

“American tourists” : Two Americans found dead in luxury hotel room in Los Cabos, Mexico

Two individuals, both Americans in their mid-30s, were found dead in their hotel room at the Hotel Ranch Pescadero in Los Cabos, Mexico. Local authorities believe that the cause of death is gas inhalation as there were no visible signs of trauma. The couple was discovered unconscious in their room and paramedics were called, but they were already dead upon arrival. The hotel has stated that there is no threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing and that they have not been informed of an official cause of death by local authorities. This incident is similar to other cases of American tourists dying of carbon monoxide poisoning while on vacation, including three individuals who died in Mexico City in 2022 and three individuals who died in the Bahamas in 2022. Rancho Pescadero’s general manager expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

