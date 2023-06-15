Two Americans found dead in Mexico hotel room, including Abby Lutz from Newport Beach.

Abby Lutz victim in Mexico hotel room death case : “Two Americans, including Abby Lutz of Newport Beach, found dead in Mexico hotel room”

According to ABC 7, two Americans were discovered deceased in their upscale hotel room in Mexico this week. The deceased individuals were identified as Abby Lutz, a 28-year-old woman from Orange County, and John Heathco, 41, whose place of residence is unknown. Their bodies were found on Tuesday at Hotel Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur. Law enforcement officials reported that the man and woman had been deceased for roughly ten hours and no evidence of violence was found at the scene.

News Source : Miranda Ceja

