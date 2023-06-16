Two Americans Found Dead in Mexico Hotel Room Under Investigation by Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office

Abby Lutz, victim name : Two Americans found dead in Mexico hotel room under investigation: John Heathco and Abby Lutz

Two Americans, John Heathco and Abby Lutz, were found dead in their hotel room at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in the village of El Pescadero, Mexico, on Tuesday evening. The cause of their deaths is still under investigation, but the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office confirmed that their cause of death was “intoxication by substance to be determined”. The couple may have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper venting of the resort, according to a friend of Lutz, who organized an online fundraiser for the couple’s transportation and funeral costs. Heathco was the founder of LES Labs, a nutritional supplement company, and Lutz worked as a nanny. The hotel’s manager stated that there was no evidence of violence related to the situation and that they were heartbroken by the tragedy.

