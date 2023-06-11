Two arrested for murder of G. Sukumar in Ayanavaram

G. Sukumar – victim name : Arrests made in murder of G. Sukumar

Two individuals have been detained by the Ayanavaram police for the killing of a 51-year-old man on Sunday. The victim, G. Sukumar, was discovered deceased in his residence on Friday, and he resided on Vasantha Garden Main Road. The authorities received information from a private hospital regarding a deceased individual and began investigating. It was discovered that Sukumar’s son, Vignesh, and his cousin, B. Satish, from Otteri, killed him because he made a commotion after drinking every day. Sukumar was a repeat offender who had recently been released on bail. On Thursday, Vignesh and Satish killed Sukumar after he disturbed them while they were drunk. The suspects were presented before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

News Source : The_Hindu

