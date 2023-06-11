Two arrested for murder of G. Sukumar in Ayanavaram

Two arrested for murder of G. Sukumar in Ayanavaram

Posted on June 11, 2023

G. Sukumar – victim name : Arrests made in murder of G. Sukumar

Two individuals have been detained by the Ayanavaram police for the killing of a 51-year-old man on Sunday. The victim, G. Sukumar, was discovered deceased in his residence on Friday, and he resided on Vasantha Garden Main Road. The authorities received information from a private hospital regarding a deceased individual and began investigating. It was discovered that Sukumar’s son, Vignesh, and his cousin, B. Satish, from Otteri, killed him because he made a commotion after drinking every day. Sukumar was a repeat offender who had recently been released on bail. On Thursday, Vignesh and Satish killed Sukumar after he disturbed them while they were drunk. The suspects were presented before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

News Source : The_Hindu

  1. Ayanavaram murder case
  2. Son arrested in connection with murder case
  3. Relative held for murder in Ayanavaram
  4. Ayanavaram homicide investigation
  5. Suspect in Ayanavaram killing identified as son of victim’s relative.
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply