Two Arrested in Connection to East Haven Parking Lot Shooting Incident, Including Daniel Rodriguez

Daniel Rodriguez : Two arrested in connection to East Haven parking lot shooting, suspects identified as Daniel Rodriguez and Damien Brown

Two men were arrested after a physical altercation in an East Haven parking lot on Saturday morning, during which one of the suspects allegedly fired a gun into the air. Police officers investigating an unrelated call in the area heard gunshots and saw people running. They saw several vehicles fleeing the parking lot and pursued one of them, which eventually stopped in the area of Main Street and Columbus Avenue. The driver, Daniel Rodriguez, 44, of Bridgeport, and another individual, Damien Brown, 24 of New Haven, were both arrested and taken to the East Haven Police Department for processing. The firearm used in the incident was recovered from Rodriguez’s vehicle. Rodriguez was charged with multiple offenses and held on a $175,000 bond, while Brown was charged with Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

News Source : FOX61 Staff

