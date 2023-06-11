Two Arrested in Connection with Firing Near Farsta Centrum in Stockholm, Leaving One Dead and Three Injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Swedish Police have reported that one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting close to Farsta Centrum in southern Stockholm. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. This marks the seventh instance of shooting-related deaths and injuries in the Stockholm region in less than 24 hours. Meanwhile, in the US, a gunman killed five of his neighbours, including a child, in Texas, after the family raised complaints about gunfire. Statistics compiled by the Swedish Police indicate that 18 people have been killed and 41 injured in 144 shootings across the country in the first five months of this year, with ten of the fatalities occurring in Stockholm. In 2022, shootings have resulted in 62 fatalities in Sweden, making it the worst year on record since 2016. The majority of such incidents are believed to be gang-related. The original article was published on LatestLY on June 11th, 2023 at 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle, please visit our website at latestly.com.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Sweden Shooting: One Dead, Three Injured in Firing Near Farsta Centrum in Stockholm; Two Accused Arrested/