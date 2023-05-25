Tammey McWilliams : Two Arrested in Connection with Stabbing Death of Tammey McWilliams in Great Falls

On May 23, 2023, two individuals were apprehended in relation to the murder of Tammey McWilliams in Great Falls. Bing Derrick Ahenakew, 20, and Charlotte Mary Andrade, 18, were taken into custody on charges of accountability to deliberate homicide. An autopsy conducted in Missoula revealed that McWilliams died from multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Police were alerted to a “noise disturbance” in the area of Chowen Springs Park and discovered McWilliams’ body. The GFPD stated that the attack was not random and there is no danger to the public. Bond for Ahenakew and Andrade was set at $500,000 each. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD.

News Source : KRTV NEWS Great Falls

