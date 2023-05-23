Two Bartenders, Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn, Fatally Shot Outside the Bar Where They Worked, Federal Way

Two Bartenders Fatally Shot Outside Federal Way Bar

Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn were two beloved bartenders working at the Federal Way Bar in Washington. Tragically, they were both shot and killed outside the establishment in the early morning hours of July 13th.

The Shooting

According to witness accounts, the shooting occurred around 1:45 am. The two women were outside the bar when a male suspect approached them and opened fire. Both Duhnke and Hohn were pronounced dead at the scene.

Community Response

The loss of these two young women has deeply affected the Federal Way community. The bar where they worked has become a gathering place for mourners, with many leaving flowers and notes in their memory.

The Federal Way Police Department has also been working tirelessly to find the suspect responsible for the shooting. They have released a description of the man and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Remembering Katie and Jessyca

Both Duhnke and Hohn were well-loved by their coworkers and customers at the Federal Way Bar. They were known for their friendly personalities and exceptional bartending skills.

Friends and family of the two women have been sharing memories and photos on social media in their honor. The hashtag #KatieandJessyca has been trending on Twitter as people express their condolences and share stories about the impact the two women had on their lives.

The Importance of Community Support

The tragic loss of these two bartenders is a reminder of the importance of community support in times of crisis. The Federal Way community has come together to mourn the loss of these two women and support their families.

It’s important for all of us to remember that we are stronger together and that we can make a difference in the lives of those around us. Whether it’s supporting a local business or offering a kind word to a neighbor, small acts of kindness can go a long way in creating a stronger, more resilient community.

Justice for Katie and Jessyca

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the community is calling for justice for Katie and Jessyca. The suspect responsible for their deaths must be held accountable for his actions.

In the meantime, we can honor the memory of these two women by coming together and supporting one another. Let’s continue to show our love and support for the families of Katie and Jessyca during this difficult time.

Federal Way shooting Bartender shooting Katie Duhnke Jessyca Hohn Workplace violence