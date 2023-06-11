“Two bodies recovered from Fort Gibson Lake after cliff jumping accident”

“Two bodies recovered from Fort Gibson Lake after cliff jumping accident”

Posted on June 11, 2023

Fort Gibson Lake cliff jumping accident victims : “Two bodies recovered from Fort Gibson Lake after cliff jumping accident”

After a cliff jumping accident, two bodies were retrieved from Fort Gibson Lake. The image shows the scene where the incident took place.

News Source : KOCO – Oklahoma City Videos

  1. Fort Gibson Lake
  2. Cliff jumping accident
  3. Water safety
  4. Boating regulations
  5. Search and rescue operations
Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply