“Two Boys, Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren, Found Dead in New York Waters”

The deaths of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren have left many questions unanswered. While Warren’s death was determined to be accidental drowning, the cause of Barrie’s death is still unknown. The Islamic community held a vigil at the Futa Islamic Center to remember Barrie and come to terms with his untimely passing. Those who knew him remembered him as a happy child who loved to dance and have fun. Barrie and Warren accessed the shoreline of the Harlem River through a hole in the fence, and Warren’s body was found near the Madison Bridge on May 18th. Two days later, Barrie’s body was found floating in the Hudson River. Barrie’s family is still searching for answers and can’t help but wonder what kind of life he would have had. He had aspirations of becoming an engineer to not only benefit himself but also help others.

