Two boys die in River Eden incident: Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick and unnamed 14-year-old victim

Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick – focus keyword including victim name. : 14-year-old critical after swimming in River Eden, Lewis Kirkpatrick found dead

On May 26, a 14-year-old boy was flown to Newcastle hospital in critical condition after getting into trouble while swimming with three other boys in the Eden waters in Rosehill. The boy passed away on June 15 while receiving medical care. The identity of the boy has not yet been confirmed by the Cumbria Police. A bystander, Luke Marwood, had heroically tried to save the boys, but only two were rescued. Another boy, Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, went missing and was found dead the following day after an 18-hour search by emergency services. An inquest into his death was opened at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court this week. The news of the second death prompted an outpouring of messages of support, including from fans of Carlisle United who paid tribute to Lewis during a minute’s applause at the club’s playoff final at Wembley. The club has expressed its support for the fans’ gesture and plans to remember both boys during its In Memoriam honour roll call at the first home game of the season.

News Source : Isaac Cooper

River Eden incident Carlisle tragedy Teenager drowning Safety measures for river activities Water safety precautions