Two charged over murder of Sam Petrou at Kent holiday resort

Sam Petrou : Two charged over murder of Sam Petrou in Kent holiday resort

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder and aiding of the offender respectively, of a 35-year-old man who was found shot dead at a secluded Kent holiday resort on the Isle of Sheppey. The body of Sam Petrou was discovered in Eastchurch last Sunday. Daisy Donohoe, 35, from Welling, southeast London, and Jonathan Lawlor, 42, of no fixed address, have both been remanded in custody and are set to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The police arrested five individuals in relation to the death of the father.

News Source : By Elizabeth Haigh

