Two children drowned in Kings River, identified as Victoria and Santiago Barajas from Fresno

Santiago Barajas, victim of Kings River drowning incident : Two children identified in Kings River drowning, Victoria and Santiago Barajas

The identities of the two children who drowned in the Kings River on Sunday have been released. The four-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister were carried away by the fast-moving waters just below Pine Flat Dam at around 2:00 p.m. The girl’s body was discovered on Sunday, while the boy’s body was found downstream on Monday. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified them as Victoria Barajas and Santiago Barajas from Fresno. The family was reportedly in an area where they were not supposed to be when the tragedy occurred. The incident occurred two months after the Kings River and San Joaquin River were closed by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Dom McAndrew

