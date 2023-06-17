Two children found dead alongside family members in west London flat

“Staines Road family found dead: police investigate victims” : Four family members found dead in west London flat, including 3-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl.

Four members of the same family, including an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were found dead in a flat in west London, prompting Metropolitan Police officers to force their way into the home. The officers were responding to concerns about the family and arrived at the Staines Road property in Bedfont, Hounslow, at around 3pm on Friday. The other victims were a man and woman in their 30s. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Post-mortem examinations are being arranged and officers are working to inform the next of kin. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said the investigation was in its early stages and urged people not to speculate on social media about the victims’ identities.

News Source : Ted Hennessey, PA

